Ann Arbor SPARK to showcase innovative startups at Detroit Auto Show

Ann Arbor nonprofit and startup incubator Ann Arbor SPARK will showcase four startups at its booth during the North American International Detroit Auto Show from Sept. 13-15 at Huntington Place in Detroit.

Ann Arbor SPARK will be set up at booth 109 at the show’s AutoMobili-D area.

The Detroit Auto Show has long been recognized as a premier platform for the future of mobility and automotive innovation. Ann Arbor SPARK’s presence at AutoMobili-D underscores the region’s significant role in shaping the future of transportation and mobility solutions.

“As the mobility landscape evolves, Ann Arbor SPARK is proud to showcase the exceptional talents of our entrepreneur clients during the Detroit Auto Show as part of AutoMobili-D. We believe that the Ann Arbor region is a driving force in shaping the future of mobility, and our participation in this event underscores our commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and economic growth,” said Paul Krutko, president and CEO of Ann Arbor SPARK.

Featured Entrepreneurs

May Mobility:

The Michigan-based organization is a trailblazer in autonomous vehicle technology, dedicated to creating safe, efficient, and accessible transportation solutions for urban environments.

e-cell secure:

This inventive startup offers a groundbreaking product that enhances the safety of storing and transporting lithium-ion batteries, a crucial component of the electric vehicle revolution.

FreightMiner:

FreightMiner is revolutionizing the logistics industry by providing advanced data analytics and insights to optimize freight operations and improve supply chain efficiency.

Arbor Batteries:

An Ann Arbor startup, Arbor Batteries is at the forefront of energy storage technology, developing cutting-edge solutions to power the future of electric vehicles and renewable energy systems.

Visitors to SPARK’s booth can pick up snacks from Ann Arbor’s Zingerman’s and have the opportunity to interact with these startups, learn about their groundbreaking technologies and gain insights into the disruptive trends shaping the mobility landscape.

Ann Arbor SPARK’s representatives will be available on-site to discuss the region’s pivotal role in the mobility and advanced automotive industry. The Ann Arbor area has emerged as a hub for mobility innovation, attracting top talent, fostering collaboration, and driving the development of cutting-edge technologies.

Learn more about the nonprofit’s role in the mobility ecosystem here.