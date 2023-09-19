Ann Arbor SPARK honors local ‘gazelle’ businesses during A2Tech360 ceremony

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ann Arbor SPARK has recognized 19 local “gazelle” organizations for their growth, innovation and achievement at the annual FastTrack Awards during a2Tech360.

Each business is a different size, but all are characterized by their exceptional trajectory with an average annual revenue surge of 20% over three years, stemming from an initial revenue benchmark of $100,000 or more.

This year’s accolades celebrated a diverse range of industries, including architecture, IT solutions, plush animals, genomic intelligence, medical imaging, professional chauffeur services, and more.

“The FastTrack Awards shine a spotlight on the extraordinary innovation and enduring growth exhibited by both smaller enterprises and larger corporations in our region,” said Ann Arbor SPARK president and CEO Paul Krutko. “These awards emphasize growth over size, showcasing the exceptional journey of each honoree. We are thrilled to elevate their success stories as part of a2Tech360.”

DocNetwork, a pioneering electronic health record system, received its eighth consecutive FastTrack Award, reinforcing its role as the longest-standing awardee.

The FastTrack Award laureates were celebrated by Ann Arbor SPARK on Sept. 15 at the University of Michigan Golf Club.

Sponsors for the event included Rehmann, Northstar Bank, and the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti SmartZone Local Development Finance Authority

Here are the winners:

ONE-YEAR AWARD WINNERS

Blumira, Inc.

An innovative SaaS company in the information security industry that provides an automated threat detection and response platform designed for swift cybersecurity threat identification and resolution.

CTC Technologies, Inc.

This company offers both wired and wireless network services, cutting-edge IT solutions, and comprehensive low-voltage cabling offerings through a distinctive approach and seamless integration.

In Parallel Architects + Builders

An architect-led design and construction practice based in Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids that combines visionary design, seamless construction expertise and a unique approach.

The Bear Factory, LLC

A leading unstuffed plush supplier worldwide in innovation, quality, and sustainability since it was founded in 2001. The Bear Factory created “Plush for the Planet,” the first sustainable stuffed plush line made of recycled fabrics.

TWO-YEAR AWARD WINNERS

All Arbor Custom Fence

Known for its unique approach to crafting custom fences that combine aesthetics and functionality, the company’s attention to detail, creativity and commitment to quality ensure each project is a distinctive outdoor addition.

Amy Cell Talent

A forward-thinking talent acquisition company that focuses on startups and innovation-based organizations with a holistic approach, personalized solutions, strategic insights and meaningful connections.

Genomenon

A genomic intelligence company that’s saving and improving the lives of patients by combining artificial intelligence with an expert team of scientists to accelerate the diagnosis of cancer and rare diseases, and the development of treatments for these diseases.

Our Sci, LLC

The company supports community-driven science through software, hardware, and training by specializing in creating accessible, open-source platforms and tools for citizens to create and manage their own research collaborations.

Treetown Tech

A technology solutions provider, offering a comprehensive range of services from software development to hardware design and innovative and customized solutions for specific business needs.

VTS – Virtual Technology Simplified

VTS excels in state-of-the-art medical imaging solutions with an emphasis on cutting-edge technology, a wide spectrum of radiology services including encompassing MRI, CT, and X-ray scans.

THREE-YEAR AWARD WINNERS

AdAdapted, Inc.

A unique marketing technology company focused on CPG and grocery that specializes in seamlessly integrating brands into mobile apps by providing a non-intrusive approach to advertising and enhanced user experiences.

SkySpecs

This company uses collaboration to simplify renewable energy asset management and deliver industry-leading productivity while specializing in drone-based inspection and data analysis.

FOUR-YEAR AWARD WINNERS

Metric Marketing

Metric Marketing is a data-driven digital marketing company that focuses on delivering effective strategies to optimize online presence and drive business growth and specializes in leveraging analytics, market insights and tailored solutions.

Rydberg Technologies

A developer of quantum and photonic technologies for commercial, government, and defense industries, Rydberg Technologies focuses on developing cutting-edge quantum sensing, measurement, imaging, and communications hardware with their unique approach.

FIVE-YEAR AWARD WINNERS

Golden Limousine International

As a ground transportation company with a legacy of over 29 years, Golden Limousine provides reliable, luxurious, and efficient travel solutions for corporate and private clients alike with its commitment to punctuality, safety, and personalized service.

The Really Useful Information Company (TRUiC)

This company has provided free, actionable tools like business registration and user-friendly templates, to aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners since 2009. It has grown to $9 million in revenue with over 40 employees.

SEVEN-YEAR AWARD WINNERS

Beal Properties, Inc.

A property management and real estate investment services company with a proven track record of ensuring optimal returns for investors. Their expertise lies in strategic property acquisition, meticulous tenant selection, and effective maintenance.

InfoReady Corporation

InfoReady offers an all-in-one platform powering higher education’s selection and approval processes with user-friendly software, form building, document collection, routing, review, notification, and reporting.

EIGHT-YEAR AWARD WINNER

DocNetwork