6 ways to fend off sneaky home energy vampires this fall and winter

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s almost that time: Cute little trick-or-treating ghost and goblins will be meandering around neighborhoods.

Are they scary? Maybe not to most of us -- they’re usually the cute kind. You know what is scary, though? The amount of energy that is unnecessarily sucked from appliances and other devices, all of which ends up costing American households an average of $100 a year on their energy bills.

These six home energy efficiency tips from DTE Energy will help you fend off the energy vampires and save you money this fall and winter:

1. Seal sneaky air leaks

Air leaks around doors, windows and even electrical outlets can let in outside air that works against heating your rooms in the winter and cooling them in the summer.

The unwelcomed chilly drafts rob your heating and cooling systems from being efficient. Sealing air leaks can save you up to 10% on your energy bill, according to DTE Energy.

Simple fixes include installing weatherstripping on doors and caulking around windows. Bigger jobs may include sealing leaks around your attic and adding insulation. Also, don’t forget to close your chimney flue to keep warm air in and cold air out.

2. Unplug electrical energy vampires

Unplugging electronic devices or appliances that you don’t use frequently or at all can also help you save money on your electric bill.

Plugged-in devices draw energy even when they are not being used, DTE experts say. This can account for as much as 10% of your monthly electric bill.

Consider incorporating a smart power strip. It utilizes a countdown timer that can be preset to shut off when you don’t use appliances. It cuts power to your TV and AV equipment when sensors don’t detect motion in the room and remote controls are inactive.

Power strips can also allow you to turn on and off power flow to device groups so that they don’t consume electricity when you’re not home. An advanced power strip takes savings one step further by simplifying the savings process and turning off idle electronics automatically.

3. Repair dripping faucets

Hot water leaking from a hot water tank can waste gallons of water. Hot water leaking at a rate of 1 drop per second can waste up to 1,661 gallons of water over the course of a year, according to DTE Energy. It can also waste up to $35 in electricity or natural gas.

Repairing drips is a simple and cost-effective way to save energy, but installing flow faucets can be a great way to prevent leaks, save water and even protect yourself from an overwhelming electric bill.

4. Replace inefficient lightbulbs

Incandescent light bulbs use more energy than you might think. DTE Energy experts say ENERGY STAR certified LED light bulbs use up to 90% less energy and last 15 times longer than traditional incandescent light bulbs. This can amount to a savings of around $55 in electricity costs over the lifetime of a bulb.

5. Replace energy-sucking appliances and electronics

One of the best ways you can save energy is to update your appliances and electronic devices to ENERGY STAR certified products. They are proven to use less energy overall and have lower standby consumption than the average appliance or electronic device, according to DTE Energy.

Refrigerators, washing machines and clothes dryers consume the most energy in your home, accounting for 15% of the total consumption. By investing in upgrades with ENERGY STAR products, it will save money and energy in the long run.

6. Curb idle dead time

How often do you finish work or the kids get done playing video games and your devices are left on? This idle time is an unnecessary waste of energy.

Simply setting your computer to sleep mode or powering down your video game console -- instead of leaving it paused for a prolonged dead period -- can lead to bigger savings.

The more energy saving tips you can apply in any area of your home, the more money you will save on your energy bill, DTE Energy experts say.

