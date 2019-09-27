20 years ago today: Last game at Tiger Stadium

It's been 20 years since the last baseball game at Tiger Stadium.

The final Detroit Tigers home game at Tiger Stadium was hosted on Sept. 27, 1999. The stadium sat vacant on its Corktown lot until 2008.

The historic stadium was known as Briggs Stadium from 1935 until 1961, when it became Tiger Stadium. Many Detroiters called it "The Corner."

Legendary voice of the Tigers, Ernie Harwell, in the final broadcast, noted the historic run of the Tigers at their iconic home. It hosted 6,873 regular season games, 35 postseason contests and three All-Star Games -- in 1941, 1951 and 1971. (Check out more history here from Historic Detroit)

Tiger Stadium also played hosts to non-sports stars, hosting major events, including South African leader Nelson Mandela.

In the final game, on Sept. 27, Robert Fick had the last hit -- a rooftop grand slam. The Tigers moved over to Comerica Park in 2000.

Here's the final out at Tiger Stadium:

Check out this old Tiger Stadium farewell promo we aired in 1999:

