2018 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs: Everything you need to know

The 2018 Kentucky Derby will be the 144th annual Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs on May 5. Here's how to watch, latest odds, prices and stream information.

When is the 2018 Kentucky Derby?

Saturday, May 5, 2018. The actual race is at 6:46 p.m. EST.

How can I watch the Kentucky Derby on TV?

Pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. on NBC. Coverage continues until 7 p.m. EST.

Where can I stream the Kentucky Derby online?

The Derby can be live-streamed online at NBCSports.com or through the NBC Sports app, as well as fuboTV.

Who won the Kentucky Derby last year?

Always Dreaming won the 2017 Kentucky Derby.

What are the Kentucky Derby odds and post positions?

Post Horse Odds 1 Firenze Fire 50/1 2 Free Drop Billy 30/1 3 Promises Fulfilled 30/1 4 Flameaway 30/1 5 Audible 8/1 6 Good Magic 12/1 7 Justify 3/1 8 Lone Sailor 50/1 9 Hofburg 20/1 10 My Boy Jack 30/1 11 Bolt d'Oro 8/1 12 Enticed 30/1 13 Bravazo 50/1 14 Mendelssohn 5/1 15 Instilled Regard 50/1 16 Magnum Moon 6/1 17 Solomini 30/1 18 Vino Rosso 12/1 19 Noble Indy 30/1 20 Combatant 50/1

Justify tops list of leading contenders in Kentucky Derby

Justify tops the list of leading contenders to win the 144th Kentucky Derby.

Trainers have called this year’s 20-horse field one of the deepest in a while, though the Run For The Roses might come down to five considered to have the best prospects over 1 1/4 miles at Churchill Downs.

A look at the leading contenders:

JUSTIFY

One of two Derby charges for trainer Bob Baffert, the colt enters as the 3-1 race favorite thanks to a 3-0 record and an impressive win in the Santa Anita Derby. Justify’s challenge is putting aside 136 years of history and becoming the first Derby champion since Apollo in 1882 without racing as a 2-year-old. Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith will try to keep him unbeaten and break the so-called “Apollo Curse.” His No. 7 post position is an encouraging omen.

MENDELSSOHN

The 5-1 second choice has won his last three outings and four overall with a second in seven starts in Dubai, Great Britain and Ireland, where he’s been based. He might need more than international experience to become the first European horse to win the Derby. Strong, outgoing and trained by Aiden O’Brien, Mendelssohn must quickly learn Churchill Downs after hitting the track for the first time Thursday following quarantine since his arrival. He’ll start from the No. 14 post.

MAGNUM MOON

Trainer Todd Pletcher’s hopes of winning consecutive Derbys look good with this unbeaten colt, who has won all four starts beneath Luis Saez by a combined 14 lengths. His most recent outing was a four-length triumph in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on April 14, which was impressive but also narrowed the turnaround window. One of four members of Pletcher’s so-called Derby “Todd Squad,” he has career earnings of $1,177,800. He’ll start from the No. 16 post.

AUDIBLE

The jockey combination of Javier Castellano and John Velazquez has made another Pletcher pupil one of the horses to watch and a tempting betting choice at 8-1. The riders have two wins each over Audible’s last four starts, though Castellano will ride him in the Derby while Velazquez guides Vino Rosso for Pletcher. Audible’s No. 5 post position gives him a good spot to make noise.

BOLT D’ORO

Initially second to McKinzie in the Grade 2 San Felipe Stakes, the Kentucky bred was awarded the victory in his 3-year-old debut after a postrace disqualification. He’s 4-1-1 in six starts, with Corey Nakatani earning three of those wins during his juvenile season. Jockey Victor Espinoza, who rode American Pharoah to the 2015 Triple Crown, will make his first start atop Bolt d’Oro after two outings beneath Javier Castellano. He’ll have to work from the outside in with the No. 11 post.

