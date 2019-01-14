2019 NFL Draft: Early look at who the Detroit Lions could target in first round

Bob Quinn General Manager of the Detroit Lions introduces Matt Patricia as the Lions new head coach at the Detroit Lions Practice Facility on February 7, 2018 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions are almost on the clock.

Well, we're still months away from the 2019 NFL Draft but that doesn't mean we can't stare at mock draft boards and act like we know what's going to happen.

The Lions have the No. 8 overall pick in the draft and there are a lot of choices. The draft class is loaded with defensive prospects and the Lions could use all of them.

Here's a look at what those wacky mock drafts are saying about your beloved Lions:

CBS Sports: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. "How about something other than a pass-rusher for the Lions here at No. 8 overall? Let's do that. Marvin Jones is still around to be the complement to emerging star Kenny Golladay, but Detroit has to get more out of the expensive Matthew Stafford. With Brown, they'll get size and outstanding yards-after-the-catch skills."

Bleacher Report: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

NBC Sports: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky: "The Lions kept Ziggy Ansah on the franchise tag. They could use another pass rusher even if Ansah stays long-term. Whether Allen is consensus top-15 at this point in the process or not, guys that get after the quarterback rise up boards. He finished the regular season with 14 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss."

Sporting News: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: "Ferrell is at the top of the Tigers’ defensive line prospects because his size (6-5, 260 pounds) gives him a good baseline as an outside run-stopper to add to his explosiveness as a pass-rusher. He’s the kind of versatile player out of whom Matt Patricia can get the most, and he also fits the Lions’ top need."

