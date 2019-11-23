LOGAN, Utah – There is plenty of uncertainty at the quarterback position as No. 19 Boise State visits Utah State in a pivotal Mountain West contest on Saturday night. The Broncos' top two quarterbacks could again be sidelined while it doesn't sound like Aggies star Jordan Love will be available.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Boise State -7.5.

Neither Boise State coach Bryan Harsin or Utah coach Gary Andersen would discuss their injured quarterbacks, leaving plenty of room for speculation and guesswork. What is known is that Love, a junior, departed last Saturday's victory over Wyoming with an undisclosed injury and sophomore Henry Colombi is being prepared to play. Broncos true freshman Hank Bachmeier has missed three of the past four games - one due to a hip injury and the past two games due to a shoulder ailment - while second-string sophomore Chase Cord missed last week's victory over New Mexico after having his throwing hand examined late in the previous week's triumph over Wyoming. Boise State third-stringer Jaylon Henderson made his first career start against the Lobos and the fifth-year senior passed for 292 yards and three touchdowns.

ABOUT BOISE STATE (9-1, 6-0 Mountain West)

Henderson’s performance impressed Harsin so there shouldn’t be too much concern if the Broncos have to turn to him again. “You guys all got a chance to see this kid play, and he can throw it,” Harsin said of Henderson. “He can operate, and he prepares himself. This dude is really good.” The Broncos may be without their top defensive player as junior pass rusher Curtis Weaver (Mountain West-record 33 sacks) suffered a right leg injury last week and there has been no public declaration of his status.

ABOUT UTAH STATE (6-4, 5-1)

Love is an NFL prospect who has thrown for 2,684 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions but Andersen likes the way Colombi (14-of-18, 143 yards, two touchdowns) has prepared. “Henry has stayed mentally ready,” Andersen said. “Just watch him in practice. It’s not like he’s just over there watching the birds fly around, the pigeons up on the press box. That’s not what he’s doing. He’s ready. ... Henry understands that those are big shoes to fill when that opportunity presents itself.” Junior safety Shaq Bond has a team-leading three interceptions for the Aggies, who have allowed an average of 38.3 points in their four setbacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Boise State is 18-5 all-time versus Utah State.

2. Broncos senior WR John Hightower (37 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns) has four 100-yard outings this season.

3. The Aggies have won eight straight conference home games and 39 of their past 49 overall contests in Logan, Utah.

PREDICTION: Boise State 34, Utah State 27