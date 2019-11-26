DETROIT – The struggling Detroit Red Wings now will be without their leading goal scorer for a couple of weeks.

Anthony Mantha, who leads the team with 12 goals this season, suffered a lower body injury during Sunday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Red Wings announced Tuesday that the injury will keep him out of the lineup for a couple of weeks.

It’s unclear exactly how he got hurt Sunday night.

here's Mantha's injury... have no idea what happened pic.twitter.com/9jEOv9NHh5 — wings fan (@VeIeno) November 24, 2019

Mantha missed significant time last season with a hand injury.

Detroit sits firmly at the bottom of the NHL with a 7-16-3 record. The team is on another six-game losing streak.

Up next is the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday in Detroit.