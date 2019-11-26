Coach for boys and girls cross country club

Coached for 10 years at the youth level.

A former runner

Coached for two years at Shrine

Shrine Catholic High School – Fall Fan Choice Awards have now come to an end and it’s time to announce a winner for each category. It’s been revealed that for the Favorite Coach of Cross Country, we have Faith Luddy!

Faith Luddy is the head coach of Shrine Catholic High School's girls cross country team and has been there for two years. However, she says she's been coaching for 10 years at the youth level!

"This is a great team," she says. "It's one of the best teams I've been with."

The cross country team lives by the motto, "Run As One, Work As A Team, Finish As A FAMILY," and according to Luddy, they are genuinely a team and a family.

“I love being around the runners,” she says. “We set goals at the beginning of the season, and we work hard to achieve those goals together.”

Shrine Catholic's Girls XC team

Luddy's joy for coaching cross country spawned from her being a former runner herself. "I've been a runner most of my life until I had a knee replacement," she says. "The whole thing about running just brings back thoughts of when I used to run and it keeps me motivated [as the coach].”

When Luddy found out she was nominated for Favorite Coach, she called it a "great honor." "I love being around the kids and students," she says. "Being a good coach means to just stay positive for the girls, tell them they're doing great after a race, and keep encouraging them."

We’d like to thank our 4Frenzy sponsors for their support: DMC Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine, Hungry Howie’s, Meijer, Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers, and Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.