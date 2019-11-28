DETROIT – The Detroit Lions will take on the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving at Ford Field for the second straight year.

The Lions (3-7-1) will be without quarterback Matthew Stafford again, while the Bears (5-6) will continue to roll with quarterback Mitch Trubisky. QB David Blough will make his first start for the Lions, with Jeff Driskell dressing as the backup.

Starting wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and tight end Ben Braunecker are likely to miss the game because of concussions. Coach Matt Nagy on Tuesday said it’s unlikely either could be ready for the game.

The Bears beat the Lions earlier this year at Solider Field, 20-13.

What to know for Lions vs. Bears: