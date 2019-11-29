Buffalo football vs. Bowling Green: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score
Bulls battle Falcons
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Buffalo Bulls are battling the Bowling Green Falcons at UB Stadium in Buffalo, New York.
TV: ESPN+ at noon Friday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Falcons are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Bulls are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog.
- HOT: Bulls are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- COLD: Falcons are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.
- COLD: Falcons are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Falcons are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 9-0 in Falcons last 9 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 7-0 in Bulls last 7 games after scoring more than 40 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Bulls last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Bulls last 6 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Bulls last 4 games overall.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Bulls last 4 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.