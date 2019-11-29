MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan Chippewas are battling the Toledo Rockets at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

TV: ESPNU at noon Friday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Chippewas are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games after scoring more than 40 points in their previous game.
  • HOT: Chippewas are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 home games.
  • HOT: Chippewas are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite.
  • COLD: Rockets are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
  • COLD: Rockets are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 road games.
  • COLD: Rockets are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 6-0 in Chippewas last 6 games overall.
  • HOT: Over is 6-0 in Chippewas last 6 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Chippewas last 5 Friday games.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Chippewas last 5 home games.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Chippewas last 5 conference games.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Rockets last 5 games overall.