Central Michigan football vs. Toledo: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score
Chippewas battle Rockets
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan Chippewas are battling the Toledo Rockets at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
TV: ESPNU at noon Friday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Chippewas are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games after scoring more than 40 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Chippewas are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 home games.
- HOT: Chippewas are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite.
- COLD: Rockets are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- COLD: Rockets are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 road games.
- COLD: Rockets are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Chippewas last 6 games overall.
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Chippewas last 6 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Chippewas last 5 Friday games.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Chippewas last 5 home games.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Chippewas last 5 conference games.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Rockets last 5 games overall.
