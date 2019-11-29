Miami (OH) football vs. Ball State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score
Redhawks battle Cardinals
MUNCIE, Ind. – The Miami (OH) Redhawks are battling the Ball State Cardinals at Scheuman Stadium in Muncie, Indiana.
TV: CBS Sports Network at noon Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Redhawks are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Redhawks are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
- HOT: Redhawks are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- COLD: Cardinals are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Cardinals are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Cardinals are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Redhawks last 6 games following a straight up win.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Cardinals last 5 games in November.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Cardinals last 4 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Redhawks last 4 games overall.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Redhawks last 4 games on fieldturf.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Redhawks last 4 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.