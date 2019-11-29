MUNCIE, Ind. – The Miami (OH) Redhawks are battling the Ball State Cardinals at Scheuman Stadium in Muncie, Indiana.

TV: CBS Sports Network at noon Saturday

HOT: Redhawks are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.

HOT: Redhawks are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.

HOT: Redhawks are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.

COLD: Cardinals are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.

COLD: Cardinals are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.