MUNCIE, Ind. – The Miami (OH) Redhawks are battling the Ball State Cardinals at Scheuman Stadium in Muncie, Indiana.

TV: CBS Sports Network at noon Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Redhawks are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Redhawks are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
  • HOT: Redhawks are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • COLD: Cardinals are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Cardinals are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Cardinals are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Redhawks last 6 games following a straight up win.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Cardinals last 5 games in November.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Cardinals last 4 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Redhawks last 4 games overall.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Redhawks last 4 games on fieldturf.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Redhawks last 4 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.