5 Michigan schools in college football bowl games: What to know

DETROIT – Five Michigan schools will appear in Bowl games to end the college football season this year.

Here’s a look at which Bowls and when to watch the games:

No. 14 Michigan vs. No. 13 Alabama in Citrus Bowl

No. 13 Alabama (10-2, SEC) vs. No. 14 Michigan (9-3, Big Ten), Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Orlando, Florida

LAST TIME

Alabama 41, Michigan 14 (Sept. 1, 2012)

BOWL HISTORY

Alabama: Second appearance in the Citrus Bowl, 71st bowl appearance in school history (includes two each of the past four seasons as part of the College Football Playoff)

Michigan: Fifth appearance in the Citrus Bowl, 48th bowl appearance in school history.

Michigan State vs. Wake Forest in Pinstripe Bowl

Wake Forest (8-4, Atlantic Coast Conference) vs Michigan State (6-6, Big Ten), Dec. 27, 3:20 p.m. ET

LOCATION: New York City.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Michigan State: The Spartans will play in their 12th bowl game in 13 seasons under coach Mark Dantonio. It’s their 29th bowl appearance (12-16) and first in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Wake Forest: Wake Forest will make its 14th bowl appearance in school history (9-4) and first in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Central Michigan vs. San Diego State in New Mexico Bowl

San Diego State (9-3, 5-3 Mountain West) vs. Central Michigan (8-5, 6-2 MAC), Dec. 21, 2 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Albuquerque, New Mexico

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

San Diego State: First appearance in New Mexico Bowl. Aztecs are 4-5 in their last nine bowls and will be playing a postseason game for the 16th time.

Central Michigan: Chippewas have lost their last four bowls. They’re in the New Mexico Bowl for the first time and in their 12th bowl overall.

Eastern Michigan vs. Pittsburgh in Quick Lane Bowl

Eastern Michigan (6-6) vs. Pittsburgh (7-5), Dec. 26, 8 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Detroit (Ford Field)

LAST TIME

Pittsburgh 27, EMU 3 (Sept. 1, 2007)

BOWL HISTORY

EMU: Fifth bowl in school history and first time Eagles will play in consecutive postseasons. EMU has never played in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Pittsburgh: 35th bowl appearance. Panthers played in Detroit in 2013 in the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl, a 30-27 win over Bowling Green.

Western Michigan vs. Western Kentucky in First Responders Bowl

Western Michigan (7-5, Mid-American Conference) vs. Western Kentucky (8-4, Conference USA), Dec. 30, 12:30 p.m. ET.

LOCATION: Dallas

LAST TIME

Western Michigan beat Western Kentucky 38-0 on Nov. 1, 1947.

BOWL HISTORY

Western Michigan: The Broncos are seeking their second bowl victory.

Western Kentucky: Have made five bowl appearances in the past nine years.