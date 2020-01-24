Detroit Tigers PA announcer dies after battle with cancer

DETROIT – Detroit Tigers public address announcer Jay Allen has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Jay Allen, who became the PA announcer in 2019, was diagnosed with stage 4 bile duct cancer during a recent annual physical.

The Facebook page following his journey posted the sad news on Friday morning:

It is with a broken heart that I would like to share that Jay passed away at about 7:55am. It was peaceful and he was... Posted by Jay's Crazy Cancer Journey on Friday, January 24, 2020

We talked to Allen last summer after his diagnosis. Watch the interview below: