Report: Michigan’s Zavier Simpson crashed car prior to suspension

Simpson initially gives false name to police

Zavier Simpson #3 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after making a three-point shot during the overtime period of a college basketball game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Crisler Center on January 9, 2020 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 84-78 in double overtime over the Purdue Boilermakers. (2020 Aaron J. Thornton)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan guard Zavier Simpson reportedly crashed a vehicle registered to the wife of the Wolverines' athletic director late last month, shortly before the school announced he was suspended for a game.

MLive, citing a police report, reported Thursday that officers found Simpson outside the vehicle around 3 a.m. on Jan. 26. The car had made contact with a pole and street sign. An officer said he did not notice any smell of intoxicant from Simpson's breath.

According to the police report, Simpson told officers his name was Jeff Jackson Simpson, and that he'd been walking down the street and noticed the crashed vehicle. When officers recognized him and asked why he'd given a different name, Simpson said he didn't want to be involved with the crash report.

Simpson told police the car belonged to Evan Manuel, a student manager for the basketball team who is the son of athletic director Warde Manuel.

Police said Chrislan Manuel, Warde Manuel's wife and the registered owner of the car, spoke with Evan and told police that Simpson had been driving. When interviewed by an investigator, Simpson said he drove the car into a pole because of icy conditions.

Simpson received a citation for driving too fast for conditions.

Michigan announced Jan. 27 that Simpson was suspended for an unspecified violation of team policy. He missed one game before returning.

“We have addressed this situation with Zavier and continue to move forward," a Michigan basketball spokesman said Thursday in a statement, according to MLive.

"We viewed his situation as an educational opportunity for him as well as the rest of the team.”

