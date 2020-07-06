WNBA: 7 players test positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY – With the WNBA planning to begin its season later this month, teams along with personnel had to get tested before entering training camp.

Testing began June 28 and ended July 5. With almost 140 players being tested in that timeframe, only seven tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the WNBA, players who have tested positive will remain in self isolation until she has been cleared by a physician and has followed public health protocols.

Players and staff will be arriving at the “bubble” location, which is IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Eleven out of the 12 teams will be arriving in Florida. The 12th team -- the Indiana Fever -- will not be arriving for another five days due to CDC health protocols.

