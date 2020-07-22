San Francisco Giants’ Alyssa Nakken makes history as first woman to coach in on-field capacity

Alyssa Nakken, hired in February as an assistant for the San Francisco Giants, made history Monday when she took over as the first base coach.

Nakken is the first woman to do so and is the first ever female coach in Major League Baseball.

“I feel a great sense of responsibility,” Nakken said in February, according to the team’s website. “Coaching -- I never saw it. This job has kind of been hidden for so long. I’m so excited to be in this role for the challenge and the opportunity to make an impact for this organization that I love. But also, I’m excited that now girls can see there is a job on the field in baseball. It’s really cool.”

She also played first base for Sacramento State's softball team from 2009-12, recording three All-Conference selections and four Academic All-American nods during her collegiate career.

The Giants ended up with a 6-2 win in that exhibition game vs. the Oakland Athletics.