NBA: Day 3 of pre-season scrimmages set to begin

Three games are set to kick off Day 3 of the NBA pre-season scrimmages.

Memphis Grizzles vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 3:30 p.m. EST

Rookie Ja Morant and company of the Memphis Grizzles are looking to face Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first match up of the day. The Grizzles will be bringing back the front runner for rookie of the year along with former Michigan State forward Jaren Jackson Jr. The 76ers will have a strong squad with most of the team coming to the bubble. Especially with players like Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics, 5:00 p.m. EST

NBA veteran Chris Paul and his Oklahoma City Thunder team will face off a young Boston Celtics team with Jayson Tatum at the helm. The Thunder are bringing some young talent too with rising star Shai Gilgeous‐Alexander and rookie Darius Bazley. The Celtics however have some star power in guard Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward.

Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. EST

The Houston Rockets will be taking off with James Harden and Russell Westbrook, who just recently arrived to the bubble, and taking on the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors will be bringing back guard Kyle Lowry and big man Serge Ibaka. For the Rockets, they will be bringing back PJ Tucker and sharp shooter Eric Gordon. Toronto has a chip on their shoulders since they are last years champions.