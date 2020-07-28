WNBA: Four games set to tip off the week’s action

Coming off a successful opening weekend, the WNBA tips off four games to begin the week’s action with some of the top teams in the league.

Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. EST Monday

The Mystics are coming off a win against the Indiana Fever on Saturday. Myisha Hines-Allen, Emma Meesseman and Aerial Powers of the Mystics will be relied upon for the Mystics to get a second win. The Sun fell to the Minnesota Lynx. Alyssa Thomas and new addition DeWanna Bonner are looked upon to lead the way in this game for the team to capture their first win.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Chicago Sky, 9 p.m. EST Monday

Chicago began its season with a victory over the Las Vegas Aces and are coming in hot against the Sparks who blew out the Phoenix Mercury. Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot and Azura Stevens will lead the slept on Sky squad to capture a win. While the Sparks will lean on All-Star Nneka Ogwumike and seasoned player Seimone Augustus.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. EST Monday

Both teams secured victories over the weekend with Minnesota winning their first game against the Connecticut Sun while the Seattle Storm beat the New York Liberty. Naphessa Collier and Sylvia Fowles lead the way for the Lynx squad in the first game and will be needed to capture another win. All-Stars Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird of Seattle will need to rally the team together to get a victory over the Lynx.