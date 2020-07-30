WNBA: Recap of the four games on Tuesday

Four teams came out strong and captured wins on Tuesday.

Washington Mystics 94, Connecticut Sun 89

Former Michigan State guard Aerial Powers scored a career-high 27 points which led the Washington Mystics to a win over the Connecticut Sun. Ariel Atkins and Myisha Hines-Allen each added 16 points for the defending champion Mystics and 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman poured in 12 points. Alyssa Thomas scored 28 points and 11 rebounds while DeWanna Bonner had 29 points and nine rebounds for the Sun.

Chicago Sky 86, Los Angeles Sparks 78

Kahleah Copper and Azura Stevens had 21 points each for the Chicago Sky as they defeated the Los Angeles Sparks. Cheyenne Parker added 12 points and Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot and Gabby Williams scored 11 each for Chicago. Brittney Sykes led the Sparks with 16 points.

Seattle Storm 90, Minnesota Lynx 66

Breanna Stewart had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Seattle Storm defeated the Minnesota Lynx. Damiris Dantas led Minnesota with 18 points. Sylvia Fowles finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, but also passed former teammate and current Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson on the all time rebounding list.