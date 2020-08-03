WNBA: Recap of the weekend action

The weekend was full of WNBA action, both on Saturday and Sunday with teams getting into the swing of things.

Starting with Saturday six teams were in action but only three could capture their first or second win of the season.

Minnesota Lynx 78, Connecticut Sun 69

Sylvia Fowles had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Napheesa Collier added 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, as the Minnesota Lynx defeated the Connecticut Sun. Rookie Crystal Dangerfield pitched in 17 points for the Lynx. Damiris Dantas finished with eight rebounds and two steals as well for the Minnesota squad. DeWanna Bonner led the Sun with 28 points and Brionna Jones had 15 points.

Chicago Sky 88, Washington Mystics 86

Gabby Williams and Cheyenne Parker each scored 16 points as the Chicago Sky barely beat the Washington Mystics. Allie Quigley added 15 points, Kahleah Copper scored 14 and Diamond DeShields - poured in 10 points for Chicago. Ariel Atkins scored 24 points and Aerial Powers added 20 for the Mystics, while Myisha Hines-Allen had 13 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

Seattle Storm 81, Los Angeles Sparks 75

Breanna Stewart had 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals as the Seattle Storm defeated the Los Angeles Sparks. Jewell Loyd added 17 points, Jordin Canada poured in 16 points and rookie Ezi Magbegor had a career-high 12 points for Seattle. Candace Parker had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Sparks. Riquna Williams finished with 16 points and Nneka Ogwumike scored 14.

Moving onto Sunday, another three games were set to close out the weekend.

Phoenix Mercury 96, New York Liberty 67

Bria Hartley scored a career-high 27 points and the Phoenix Mercury came out victorious against the New York Liberty. Diana Taurasi had 18 points, nine assists, three steals and two blocks and Brittney Griner added 16 points for Phoenix. Kia Nurse led the Liberty with 16 points while Layshia Clarendon added 12 points and Amanda Zahui B. scored 11.

Indiana Fever 93, Atlanta Dream 77

Kelsey Mitchell finished with 23 points, Candice Dupree added 21 as the Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream. Teaira McCowan had 12 points and rookie Julie Allemand added 10 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Indiana. Courtney Williams scored a season-high 18 points for Atlanta, Elizabeth Williams and Chennedy Carter each added 15 and Betnijah Laney had 13 points.

Las Vegas Aces 79, Dallas Wings 70

A’ja Wilson scored 19 points as the Aces beat the Dallas Wings. Kayla McBride and Lindsay Allen had 11 points apiece and Jackie Young and Dearica Hamby each added 10 for Las Vegas. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 20 points and Satou Sabally scored 10.