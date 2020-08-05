WNBA: Preview of three Wednesday night games

Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty, 7 p.m. ET

Looking to run their winning streak to three games, the Minnesota Lynx look to keep the winless New York Liberty at bay. The Lynx are coming off a recent victory against the Connecticut Sun, after great performances from Sylvia Fowles and rookie Crystal Dangerfield. Both have been a spark in the Minnesota offense and will be relied upon to help the Lynx pick up a win.

The Liberty are last in the league in scoring at 74 points per game and are still looking to adjust offensively without No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu, who is out with an ankle sprain. Kia Nurse returned Sunday and scored 17 points in a loss to Phoenix. Layshia Clarendon added 12, but the Liberty shot poorly from the field. They will need another player to step up in order for them to secure a win.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics, 8 p.m. ET

The defending champion Washington Mystics face the Las Vegas Aces in the second game of the night. 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman is doing what she can, and she is getting help from Aerial Powers and Ariel Atkins. Even though they lost to Chicago Sky on Saturday they still are doing better than expected especially with the loss of Elena Delle Donne and Natasha Cloud.

The Aces are also without a pair of key stars from last season as center Liz Cambage opted out of playing and guard Kelsey Plum is sidelined with a torn ACL. Yet, newly added Aces member Angel McCoughtry has stepped up and A’ja Wilson has as well. They both were key in a recent win over the Dallas Wings.

Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. ET

Looking to add on to their win streak, the Fever face a challenge against the Los Angeles Sparks. Playing without star Erica Wheeler and 2020 third overall draft pick Lauren Cox and most recently veteran forward Natalie Achonwa who hurt her hamstring, the team is eager to compete. On Sunday, Kelsey Mitchell had 23 points and Candice Dupree scored 21 in a recent win over Atlanta. They will need both Mitchell and Dupree if they want to be victorious against a loaded Sparks team.

The Sparks who boast five players averaging at least double figures and have stars like Nneka Ogwumike, Candace Parker and Chelsea Gray are looking to bounce back from a loss to the Seattle Storm. Candace Parker had 19 points with 12 boards, but the Sparks will need more than just Parker to secure a win against the Fever.