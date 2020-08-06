WNBA: Recap of Wednesday’s three games

Six teams faced off on Wednesday night and only three came out successful in adding wins to their record.

Minnesota Lynx 92, New York Liberty 66

Bridget Carleton scored 25 points and second year player Lexie Brown had 15 points and swiped seven steals, as the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty. Minnesota captured a victory without veteran Sylvia Fowles, who sat out to rest her calf. Amanda Zahui B. led a winless New York team with 13 points. The Liberty announced earlier in the day that No. 1 draft pick Sabrina Ionescu had gone to New York to get her ankle injury evaluated.

Las Vegas Aces 83, Washington Mystics 77

The Las Vegas Aces came out victorious against last years champions, the Washington Mystics. Danielle Robinson and A’ja Wilson led the way for the Aces scoring 20 points. Kayla McBride added 14 points, Angel McCoughtry poured in 13 and Dearica Hamby had 12 points for Las Vegas. Emma Meesseman had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Washington. Eastern conference player of the week Myisha Hines-Allen added 18 points and 10 boards and Leilani Mitchell scored 11 points.

Los Angeles Sparks 86, Indiana Fever 75

Candace Parker had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Chelsea Gray scored 16 points, as the Los Angeles Sparks added another win as they beat the Indiana Fever. Riquna Williams added 13 points for the Sparks along with Sydney Weise who had eight points. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 24 points, veteran Candice Dupree scored 16 and Teaira McCowan had 13 points.