WNBA: Preview of the 3 Friday night games

Three games are set for Friday night action to begin a weekend filled with notable games.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever, 6 p.m. ET

The Minnesota Lynx are looking to move their win streak from three to four wins in a row when they face the Indiana Fever. They recently had a blow out victory over the Liberty as Bridget Carleton scored 25 points while Lexie Brown added 15 to go with seven steals. Carleton made her first WNBA start as Sylvia Fowles rested due to a calf injury. Indiana, sitting at 2-3, is looking to get back on track after recently losing to the Los Angeles Sparks. Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 points and Candice Dupree added 16, but the Fever could not pull out a win. You can catch the action on WNBA.com or Fox Sports North.

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. ET

The 2019 defending champs, the Washington Mystics are looking to face off the winless New York Liberty. The Mystics are doing well despite playing without star forward Elena Delle Donne sitting at a 3-2 record. Yet the team recently fell to the Las Vegas Aces but is looking to get a win. In the game against the Aces 2019 WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman scored 24 points and 13 rebounds but more will be needed from others in order to secure a win against the Liberty. The Liberty are looking to avoid taking another loss as they are currently 0-6. Without No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu, the Liberty have lost the last two games after getting blown out by Minnesota recently. Ionescu is out with a third degree ankle sprain. Amanda Zahui B. had 13 points, but New York couldn’t pull out a victory. You can catch the game on ESPN 2 and TSN 2.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Sparks are looking to continue the momentum after a recent win. With out star Nneka Ogwumike, the Sparks will try to keep the Las Vegas Aces from a third straight victory. Ogwumike was injured during win over Indiana recently but the Sparks still have some star power in veteran Candace Parker, rising star Chelsea Gray and veteran Seimone Augustus. Sitting at 3-2, this win would be a notable one for the Los Angeles squad. For Las Vegas, A’ja Wilson and Danielle Robinson each had 20 points, while Kayla McBride scored 14, Angel McCoughtry added 13 and Dearica Hambry finished with 12 points in a recent win over the Dallas Wings. Even without star forward Liz Cambage the Aces are also sitting at 3-2. You’ll be able to watch this exciting match up on ESPN 2.