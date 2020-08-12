WNBA: Recap of the three games on Monday

The WNBA had three competitive games on Monday and has a even sharper line up of games on Tuesday.

Connecticut Sun 93, Atlanta Dream 82

Alyssa Thomas scored 21 points, Jasmine Thomas had 15 points and seven assists as the Connecticut Sun get a win against the Atlanta Dream. DeWanna Bonner scored 12 points for Connecticut (2-6), and grabbed nine rebounds to move into 20th on the WNBA career list. The Dream lost guard Chennedy Carter in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Shekinna Stricklen scored 18 points and Courtney Williams added 12 points against her former team.

Phoenix Mercury 91, Dallas Wings 79

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 26 points with seven assists as the Phoenix Mercury blow past the Dallas Wings. Brittney Griner had 22 points and 13 rebounds while Briana Turner added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix. Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points for Dallas. Allisha Gray added 17 points and rookie Satou Sabally had 15 points.

Seattle Storm 89, Chicago Sky 71

Breanna Stewart had 25 points and seven assists as the Seattle Storm win their fifth straight game after getting a victory over the Chicago Sky. Sami Whitcomb added 17 points for Seattle and Ezi Magbegor scored 13 points and Alysha Clark had 12 points. Allie Quigley led Chicago with 13 points andCheyenne Parker added 12 points.

Tuesday is filled with lots of action with three games on the slate.

First off is the Las Vegas Aces vs. the Indiana Fever at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN 2 and NBA TV. Second is the Washington Mystics vs. the Minnesota Lynx at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN 2. Then the night finishes with the New York Liberty vs. the Los Angeles Sparks at 10 p.m. ET on Spectrum Sportsnet and Fox Sports Go.