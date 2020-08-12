73ºF

Sports

WNBA: Recap of the three games on Monday

Schedule for games on Tuesday included

Imanni Wright, Web Producer

Tags: WNBA, Connecticut Sun, Seattle Storm, Atlanta Dream, Los Angeles Sparks, Minnesota Lynx, Chicago Sky, New York Liberty, Dallas Wings, Phoenix Mercury, Indiana Fever, Washington Mystics, Las Vegas Aces
PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm steals the ball from Gabby Williams #15 of the Chicago Sky during the fourth quarter at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm steals the ball from Gabby Williams #15 of the Chicago Sky during the fourth quarter at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) (2020 Douglas P. DeFelice)

The WNBA had three competitive games on Monday and has a even sharper line up of games on Tuesday.

Connecticut Sun 93, Atlanta Dream 82

Alyssa Thomas scored 21 points, Jasmine Thomas had 15 points and seven assists as the Connecticut Sun get a win against the Atlanta Dream. DeWanna Bonner scored 12 points for Connecticut (2-6), and grabbed nine rebounds to move into 20th on the WNBA career list. The Dream lost guard Chennedy Carter in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Shekinna Stricklen scored 18 points and Courtney Williams added 12 points against her former team.

Phoenix Mercury 91, Dallas Wings 79

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 26 points with seven assists as the Phoenix Mercury blow past the Dallas Wings. Brittney Griner had 22 points and 13 rebounds while Briana Turner added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix. Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points for Dallas. Allisha Gray added 17 points and rookie Satou Sabally had 15 points.

Seattle Storm 89, Chicago Sky 71

Breanna Stewart had 25 points and seven assists as the Seattle Storm win their fifth straight game after getting a victory over the Chicago Sky. Sami Whitcomb added 17 points for Seattle and Ezi Magbegor scored 13 points and Alysha Clark had 12 points. Allie Quigley led Chicago with 13 points andCheyenne Parker added 12 points.

Tuesday is filled with lots of action with three games on the slate.

First off is the Las Vegas Aces vs. the Indiana Fever at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN 2 and NBA TV. Second is the Washington Mystics vs. the Minnesota Lynx at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN 2. Then the night finishes with the New York Liberty vs. the Los Angeles Sparks at 10 p.m. ET on Spectrum Sportsnet and Fox Sports Go.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: