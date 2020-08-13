WNBA: Recap of the three matchups on Wednesday

Half the league went head to head on Wednesday with three teams adding a win to their win column.

Connecticut Sun 70, Dallas Wings 66

DeWanna Bonner scored 18 points and Alyssa Thomas added 17 as the Connecticut Sun defeat the Dallas Wings. Jasmine Thomas finished with 10 points for Connecticut as well. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 19 points and Allisha Gray had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Chicago Sky 89, Phoenix Mercury 71

Allie Quigley scored 20 points and Kahleah Cooper poured in 15 points as the Chicago Sky get an impressive win over the Phoenix Mercury. Chicago had four players in double figures. For the Mercury, they were without veteran Diana Taurasi. Sophie Cunningham and Skylar Diggins-Smith led the way for Phoenix with 15 points apiece.

Seattle Storm 100, Atlanta Dream 63

Jewell Loyd and Sami Whitcomb each scored 20 points as the Seattle Storm were victorious against the Atlanta Dream. Sue Bird had nine points and seven assists in her return for Seattle while Alysha Clark added 16 points and Breanna Stewart had seven points. Betnijah Laney scored 17 points and Blake Dietrick added 16 points for Atlanta.

The other half of the league, is set to matchup on Thursday with three more games starting off at 6 p.m. ET with the Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty on the Yes network and Fox Sports. Then at 7 p.m. ET the Los Angeles Sparks take on the Washington Mystics on ESPN. To end the night off at 9 p.m. ET the Las Vegas Aces face the Minnesota Lynx on ESPN.