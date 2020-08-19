69ºF

University of Michigan junior OT Jalen Mayfield leaves to enter NFL draft

Associated Press

FILE - Fans cheer as the Michigan team takes the field at Michigan Stadium for an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Oct. 13, 2018. Michigan's Big House will be sitting empty when the leaves start to change this fall. From Ann Arbor to Los Angeles to Oxford, that most American of pursuits, college football, has either given up hope of getting in a traditional season or is flinging what amounts to a Hail Mary pass in a desperate attempt to hang on in the age of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield is entering the NFL draft.

The junior announced his plans Tuesday night on Twitter.

“These last few weeks have been filled with stress and have put me in a place where I have a difficult decision to make,” Mayfield wrote in his post.

Mayfield chose to leave the Wolverines one week after the Big Ten postponed its fall football season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Mayfield was an honorable mention All-Big Ten player last season after starting 13 games at right tackle. He played in three games at left tackle in 2018 as a freshman.

The NFL plans to hold its draft outdoors in Cleveland next year from April 29 to May 1.

