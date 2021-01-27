Fox Sports Detroit will get new name as part of Sinclair, Bally’s rebrand

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 18: A Fox Sports cameraman runs a TV camera during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on October 18, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions defeated the Bears in overtime 37-34. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

The Tigers, Red Wings and Pistons won’t be playing on Fox Sports Detroit for much longer -- at least not in name.

Fox Sports Detroit, the main broadcasters for the three pro sports teams in Detroit, along with other local sports programming, will be renamed as part of a major rebranding by Sinclair and Bally’s Sports.

Sports Business Daily reports the two will unveil new names and logos for 19 regional sports networks, replacing Fox Sports logos, reportedly by the time baseball season begins.

According to SBD, Fox Sports Detroit will be renamed Bally Sports Detroit. It’s unclear what other, if any, impact this will have on programming.

Sinclair bought the regional sports networks from Disney in 2019 and sold the naming rights to Bally’s in November.