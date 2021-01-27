Fox Sports Detroit will get new name as part of Sinclair, Bally’s rebrand

The Tigers, Red Wings and Pistons won’t be playing on Fox Sports Detroit for much longer -- at least not in name.
Fox Sports Detroit, the main broadcasters for the three pro sports teams in Detroit, along with other local sports programming, will be renamed as part of a major rebranding by Sinclair and Bally’s Sports.
Sports Business Daily reports the two will unveil new names and logos for 19 regional sports networks, replacing Fox Sports logos, reportedly by the time baseball season begins.
According to SBD, Fox Sports Detroit will be renamed Bally Sports Detroit. It’s unclear what other, if any, impact this will have on programming.
Sinclair bought the regional sports networks from Disney in 2019 and sold the naming rights to Bally’s in November.
EXCLUSIVE: @WeAreSinclair and Bally's today will unveil the new names and logos for their 19 regional sports networks.— Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) January 27, 2021
As part of the rebrand, Sinclair will shut down part-time RSNs FS Tennessee and FS Carolinas (@Ourand_SBJ).
Free to read: https://t.co/25WS5GgfrU pic.twitter.com/r0OzHWyH2X