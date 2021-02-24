50ºF

POLL: Which Detroit team has the brightest future?

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Pistons rookie Saddiq Bey; Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman; Tigers pitcher Casey Mize; Lions running back D'Andre Swift. (Getty Images)
To say it’s been a low time in Detroit sports over the last several years would be an understatement.

But, there are some signs of hope for all four of our professional sports teams.

The Red Wings have Steve Yzerman, so that’s great. The Pistons finally have some young, exciting players and cap space. The Lions have a new front office with an exciting coach. And the Tigers are nearing the end of their rebuild and should hypothetically be competitive soon (maybe!).

So, we were wondering -- which Detroit sports team do you think has the brightest future? Take the poll below!

