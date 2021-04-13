Sports

Cubs SS Javy Baez tosses bat past mound on strikeout, sails throw over first base into stands

Javy was being Javy in Monday’s game vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs looks on and laughs against the Minnesota Twins during an exhibition game at Wrigley Field on July 22, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (2020 Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE – Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez had an interesting game Monday, tossing his bat past the pitcher’s mound on a strikeout and hoisting a throw WAY over the first baseman’s head into the stands.

The strikeout came first. After swinging at two fastballs up near his eyes, Baez whiffed on this pitch and, well, you can see the rest:

Freddy Peralta gets a perfect 10 on the rare strikeout-plus-bat-hurdle execution. As for Baez -- not a great at-bat.

His throw from shortstop was even funnier.

Can we get a launch angle on that thing? Had to be, what, 45 degrees? It came out of his hand looking like Baez was throwing fly ball practice with his buddy in the outfield.

Anyway, it landed in the stands. The runner was awarded second base. Baez laughed it off because really, what else could he do?

Baez is an electric player with A+ tools, but he’s also prone to some eyebrow raising moments at the plate and in the field. For neutral fans, I’m not sure which are more entertaining.

