Networks realize draft drama without frills sometimes best

Workers continue preparing the NFL Draft Theatre for the 2021 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Cleveland. After going all virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day draft, which has grown into one of America's biggest, non-game sporting events, returns with thousands of fans who will be separated by their loyalties, and whether they've been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Producer Charlie Yook and NFL Network didn't have their own draft broadcast last year, but he was able to glean a couple of things from last year's joint effort with ESPN.

The biggest is when it comes to the draft, sometimes simple works best and that it is OK to combine resources.

“I think we learned that there’s no point in having three cameras in one kid’s house. It’s also OK to be a little more casual for lack of a better word,” he said. “Shots don’t have to be with all these jillion dollar cameras. It can be done with iPhones. And I think it’s the last year taught if anything, it’s more important to be seen and heard with family than anything else.”

While 12 prospects will be in Cleveland waiting to be selected and pose with commissioner Roger Goodell, the NFL has sent 45 camera kits to prospects homes with iPhones, lighting, a backdrop and the hats of each team.

NFL Network and ESPN will also have access to all 32 team war room cams after years of competing to see which teams they could get exclusive access.

Ad

Not having prospects on site will present their own challenges, especially if the first round goes as quick as last year. There were a couple of points last year where three selections had already been made before they were announced because players were still being interviewed.

Trevor Lawrence will not be in Cleveland, and may not be interviewed immediately after the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to make him the top pick because the New York Jets are up next.

“It is hard to interview someone who just got selected if they’re not there because this thing continues to move and the narrative shifts. If they’re not readily available to go, you probably won’t see a lot of those interviews,” Yook said.

Ad

Ad

Ad