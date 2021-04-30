The Latest: SEC off to fast start in 2nd round of draft

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the start of the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The latest on the second and third rounds of the NFL draft on Friday night. (all times EDT):

___

7:35 p.m.

The second round of the NFL draft began with two more players from the Southeastern Conference being selected.

The Jaguars start Day 2 by taking Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell and the New York Jets followed that up by taking All-America receiver Elijah Moore from Mississippi.

The SEC had 12 players taken in the first round, most by any conference.

Denver traded up with Atlanta to take North Carolina running back Javonte Williams, the third runner to come off the board after Najee Harris of Alabama and Travis Etienne from Clemson were selected in the first round.

Miami then made Oregon’s Jevon Holland the first safety selected in the draft.

