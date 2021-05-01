Harvick, Hamlin still looking for a win heading to Kansas

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) is penalized twice for speeding on Pit Road during the Geico 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup auto race at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, April 25, 2021 in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Kevin Harvick learned the importance of survival when you don't have the best car early in his racing career, whether it was in go-karts as a kid or late models in the long-defunct NASCAR Southwest Tour in the early 1990s.

“My first year in late models,” Harvick said, “I think I only got to run seven races because I wrecked the car every time we went out to the racetrack, and it took us a month to fix it because we couldn't just go out and buy the parts and put it all together. We had to fix everything. That was something that just became ingrained in my head.”

The moral of the story?

“When you have a 15th-place car and you can finish 10th with it,” Harvick explained, “that's a victory.”

It's not as sweet as a real win, though. And heading to Kansas Speedway this weekend, the former NASCAR Cup Series champion has yet to reach victory lane, even though it seems as if just about everybody else has. Brad Keselowski made it nine winners through the first 10 races last weekend at Talladega with an overtime pass for the victory.

It's the fourth time since the modern era began in 1972 there have been that many different winners through 10 races.

“It's not a position we haven't been in before,” said Harvick, whose three Kansas wins are tied for most in history. “It's a big science project, I can say that for sure. There are a lot of engineers on a lot of computers burning the midnight oil trying to make sure we start making some headway and getting our cars back to where we need them.”

He's not alone as the series heads to the Heartland.

