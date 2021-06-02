25th WNBA in full swing: Here’s what happened Tuesday

Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage (8) tries to get a shot off as Seattle Storm's Candice Dupree (4) defends in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

With the 25th season on a roll, four teams added another “W” to their win column.

Connecticut Sun 74, Las Vegas Aces 67

Jonquel Jones and company get their eighth win of the season as she poured in a near double-double performance. After coming in hot with the 5-0 start, the Sun were recently cooled down coming into this game on a two game losing streak. Yet with the help of Jones who had 23 points and seven rebounds, the team broke that streak.

Jones wasn’t the only one filling up the stat sheet as Brionna Jones had 14 points and veteran Briann January along with Jasmine Thomas added 11 points. The Aces on the other hand are coming off a three game winning streak that was snapped after Tuesday’s loss. Liz Cambage came through for her team with 28 points and seven rebounds while 2020 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson added 14 points for the Las Vegas squad.

Dallas Wings 79, Los Angeles Sparks 69

The Wings captured their second win of the season with a lot of help from Tyasha Harris who scored a career high 18 points. The squad under the new direction of head coach Vickie Johnson has had a rough start to the season, but snapped their four game losing streak on Tuesday.

Ad

Kayla Thornton added 15 points for Dallas while star guard Arike Ogunbowale poured in 14 points. The Sparks had their two game winning streak snapped and was led by veteran Kristi Toliver who scored 14 points while Te’a Cooper added 12 points. The team shot under 40 percent from both the field and the three point line.

Phoenix Mercury 84, Chicago Sky 83

With a buzzer beater from just past the half court line by Kia Nurse, the Phoenix Mercury slid by into their fourth win of the season. Coming off a win against the Dallas Wings, the team was led by Skylar Diggins Smith who poured in 24 points while Kia Nurse added 18 points.

The team was very efficient shooting 52 percent from the field and was 40 percent from the three point line. The Sky added on to their four game losing streak, while they’ve been without their stars Candace Parker and sharpshooter Allie Quigley. Diamond DeShields led the way with 24 points while Courtney Vandersloot added a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Ad

Seattle Storm 88, Indiana Fever 73

New head coach Noelle Quinn picks up her first win as the Seattle Storm add on to their four game winning streak by defeating the Indiana Fever. Leading the way for the Storm was Breanna Stewart who gave a 28 point performance while Sue Bird added 12 points and eight assists. The team shot over 40 percent from the field and the three point line. The Storm only have one loss on the season and recently had their head coach Dan Hughes retire.

The Fever added on to their three game losing streak but was led by Teaira McCowan who had a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Jessica Breland added 12 points for the Indiana squad who has one win so far this season.

The season action continues on Thursday with three games slated. To see the full WNBA schedule click here.

More: WNBA coverage