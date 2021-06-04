WNBA game previews: Here’s what to watch Friday

EVERETT, WASHINGTON - JUNE 01: Head Coach Noelle Quinn of the Seattle Storm talks to her team during a timeout in the third quarter against the Indiana Fever at Angel of the Winds Arena on June 01, 2021 in Everett, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Four teams are hitting the hardwood Friday in two matchups.

Atlanta Dream vs. Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. ET

Coming off a win against the Sun, the Dream are looking to get their sixth straight win in their first season meeting against the Lynx. Sitting at 4-2 the Atlanta squad has been playing hard under the leadership of interim head coach Mike Petersen.

Leading the way for the Dream has been guard Courtney Williams who leads the team in scoring and assists. Helping her efforts has been guard Tiffany Hayes along with Chennedy Carter. For the Lynx, securing their first win of the season was a confidence booster and will need to translate over in their matchup against the Dream.

At 1-4, the Minnesota squad is looking to veteran Sylvia Fowles along with their newly signed member Layshia Clarendon for direction and scoring especially since after losing Aerial Powers. The team also has former Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride and shifty guard Crystal Dangerfield. You can catch this matchup on Facebook.

Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. ET

In their second matchup of the season, the Wings look to continue their win streak as they face the Storm. With a 2-7 record, the Dallas squad is looking to shake things up with the addition of Satou Sabally coming back from overseas and Alisha Gray returning from the 3 x 3 tournament. The team is shooting over 30 percent from the 3-point line and is looking to continue the hot hand.

Holding it down for the Wings has been guards Tyasha Harris along with Arike Ogunbowale who both scored in double figures in their last win on Tuesday against the Sparks.

For the Storm, new head coach Noelle Quinn got her first win at the helm against the Indiana Fever and is looking to continue their win streak against Dallas. Having only lost one game, the Storm have had an great start to the season with Breanna Stewart and veteran Sue Bird both being healthy. Leading the way for them to get a win will be Stewart, who leads the team in scoring and rebounds.

The leadership of Bird along with the scoring ability of Jewell Lloyd will help keep the team atop the league. The action can be seen on Amazon Prime.

