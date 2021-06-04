WNBA game recaps: Here’s what happened on Thursday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: Jessica Breland #51 of the Indiana Fever handles the ball against Brittney Sykes #15 of the Los Angeles Sparks at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Three teams picked up wins in the action on Thursday, June 3.

Las Vegas Aces 93, New York Liberty 82

The Aces get a convincing win over the Liberty on Thursday. The game was an interesting one with the Liberty shooting 40 percent from the field and getting within 3 points of the Aces in the fourth quarter but never took the lead through the whole game. Some key performers for the Liberty were Rebecca Allen who had 16 points, Betnijah Laney dropped 23 points and rookie of the month Michaela Onyenwere added 14 points.

On the winning side for the Aces, points in the paint and from the free throw line got the squad a win after dropping their last game against the Sun. The Las Vegas squad had a balanced scoring effort but was led by 2020 MVP A’ja Wilson who had 30 points and 13 rebounds, Jackie Young added 16 points and Dearica Hamby scored 13 points coming off the bench.

Phoenix Mercury 77, Chicago Sky 74

In a valiant effort to tie the season series up, the Sky fall short to the Mercury in overtime. The team recently met on Tuesday where the Mercury came out with the victory. The top performers for the Chicago squad were Kahleah Cooper who had 14 points and Stefanie Dolson, fresh off the USA 3 x 3 tournament, who added 12 points. In her return Allie Quigley chipped in 8 points. The team shot under 40 percent and had a lot of players in foul trouble.

The Mercury get the win to put the season series at 2-0, shooting over 40 percent from the field and 35 percent from the 3 point line. Skylar Diggins-Smith led the way with 28 points and Brittney Griner added 16 points. This is the Mercury’s third straight win even without veteran Diana Taurasi.

Los Angeles Sparks 98, Indiana Fever 63

In their first match up of the season, the Sparks get a win with only eight players against the Fever. The Los Angeles squad was very efficient offensively and shot 56 percent from the field along with shooting 50 percent from the 3-point line.

Coming through with buckets for the Sparks was veteran Kristi Toliver who had 22 points along with Te’a Cooper who added 15 points. Rookie Arella Guirantes chipped in 5 points. For the Fever, things weren’t so hot as the team shot under 40 percent from both the field and the 3-point line.

