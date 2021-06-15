2021 WNBA All-Star Game set for July 14 in Las Vegas: How to vote, when

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 27: Candice Dupree #4 of Team Wilson is introduced before the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Team Wilson defeated Team Delle Donne 129-126. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The 2021 WNBA All-Star Game is slated for July 14 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The game will showcase the WNBA’s biggest and brightest stars under one roof.

The 17th WNBA All-Star Game will be broadcast live by ESPN at 7 p.m. ET, July 14.

Voting for the AT&T WNBA All-Star 2021 will tip off on Tuesday, June 15 at 2 p.m. ET and conclude on Sunday, June 27 at midnight.

Where to vote: WNBA.com/vote

“2-for-1 Days” will allow fans to have their votes count twice on Sunday, June 20 and Sunday, June 27 through WNBA.com/vote and the WNBA App voting platforms.

The AT&T WNBA All-Star 2021 rosters will be announced on Wednesday, June 30.

Facing off will be the All-Stars voted-in from the USA Basketball Women’s National Team versus the remaining WNBA All-Stars voted-in as part of a combination of fan, player, media, and coach voting.

The 2021 All-Star Game is another important element of the celebration of the 25th WNBA season, which will continue to recognize the incredible player achievements to date while also celebrating the send-off of WNBA players to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

They will also honor the gold-medal winning 1996 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team with a special presentation during the game highlighting the impact the team had on women’s sports and the role it played in launching the WNBA.

Fans will be able to directly impact the on-court competition by voting for up to ten WNBA’s top stars and all current WNBA players will be eligible for selection.

