WNBA game preview: Sky take on Lynx in first matchup this season

The Chicago Sky will take on the Minnesota Lynx in their first matchup of the season.

Chicago is coming off a win against the Indiana Fever and great performances from Candace Parker and Allie Quigley. Both are coming off of injuries and have been contributing great numbers to help the squad with offense.

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: You can catch the game on ESPN2 and TSN.

The Sky have been shooting well from the field and the three point line which continued and helped them get their win against the Fever as they shot over 40 percent from both.

The team will look to both Parker and Quigley as well as Diamond DeShields and Kahleah Cooper who both stepped up while the two stars were out.

They are looking to continue their win streak against a pretty banged up Minnesota squad.

The Lynx are without Aerial Powers again as she has torn a ligament in her thumb. Powers had just came back from injury and was projected to be a huge addition to the team but injuries have set her back.

They are also without newcomer Natalie Achonwa as well who has been out due to injury as well. Yet, the team persisted as they got a win recently against the Los Angeles Sparks, 80-64.

The team has picked up Layshia Clarendon, who is a great leader on the floor which showed in this matchup.

Scoring was picked up by Crystal Dangerfield and veteran Sylvia Fowles who both shot over 50 percent from the field who will be key in order for Minnesota to add another win.

