WNBA games preview: Fever to take on Storm twice this week

EVERETT, WASHINGTON - JUNE 06: Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm attempts a shot during the first quarter against the Dallas Wings at Angel of the Winds Arena on June 06, 2021 in Everett, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever finish an opening three-game home stand at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a pair of games this week against the Seattle Storm.

Tuesday game time: 7 p.m. ET

Streaming: Tuesday’s game will be streamed live on Tuesday’s game will be streamed live on FeverBasketball.com and the Indiana Fever’s Facebook page.

The last time these two team met, Indiana lost in Seattle, 88-73 and was new head coach Noelle Quin’s first win at the helm.

Breanna Stewart scored 28 points, Jewell Loyd added 18 and Sue Bird added 12 points and eight assists in that matchup.

The team will look to both Stewart and Loyd to provide scoring and Bird for her veteran leadership. In that game the Storm made 11 3-pointers, four from Loyd, and only missed three free throws.

For Indiana in that matchup, Teaira McCowan had 12 points and 15 rebounds and Jessica Breland added 12 points. The Fever will look to the both of them to provide scoring and Danielle Robinson for leadership to get the win on Tuesday.

Ad

The Seattle Storm are coming off a win against the Connecticut Sun while the Fever are coming off of a loss to the Chicago Sky.

Indiana is looking to get their second win of the season while Seattle, the top team in the league, is looking to continue their three game winning streak.

For more WNBA content, click here.