Lilly King and Annie Lazor have a unique friendship that goes outside the pool

The relationship between two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King and Olympic hopeful Annie Lazor is one fans might not expect.

In an interview with NBC Olympics, Lazor said swimming with King has been a “huge confidence booster” for her and although the two are extremely competitive, she explains that they have a great relationship in and out of the pool.

“We were training and she was like, ‘Wow, like, I feel really bad for the people that have to swim against us.’” Lazor said. “And that just made me feel so good, like the best swimmer in the world saying that about me and my training.”

King was there for Lazor through one of the most difficult times in her life when her father passed away in April. Not only did King drive five hours for Lazor’s father’s visitation, but King also quickly became one of Lazor’s biggest support systems through training.

“She’s like, ‘I'm going to pull you through this like, I'm going to drag you through the mud if I have to, but I am going to push you through this and I'm going to help you everyday’ and that’s what's really helped me kinda humanize her in these last few months for sure.”

Lazor is looking to punch her ticket to Tokyo this summer and make the U.S. Olympic roster in the women’s 200m breaststroke alongside King, who has already qualified in the 100 breast. They’ll swim next to each other in Friday’s final as the top-two-seeded women in the event.

