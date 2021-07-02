Indiana Fever drop close game against Connecticut Sun, now 1-16

EVERETT, WASHINGTON - JUNE 01: Head Coach Marianne Stanley of the Indiana Fever has a conversation with her team during a timeout in the first quarter against the Seattle Storm at Angel of the Winds Arena on June 01, 2021 in Everett, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

A second half rally from the Indiana Fever fell short on Thursday in an 86-80 loss against the Connecticut Sun.

Indiana held Connecticut to only 31 points in the second half, which is the second fewest points scored by a Fever opponent in the second half all year.

Indiana reduced the Connecticut lead to eight heading into the fourth quarter, but could not get within a smaller margin until the final seconds in regulation of the second regular season matchup between Connecticut and Indiana.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with her 26th career game scoring at least 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting and a 6-of-6 clip from the free throw line. Thirteen of Mitchell’s 21 points came in the second half.

Tiffany Mitchell has now scored in double figures in nine straight games, which is the longest streak of her career, ending with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Mitchell’s lone made 3-point field goal in the first half was her 100th made from beyond the arc in her career.

Danielle Robinson ended the night with 10 points and a season-high seven assists. The seven assists were also the most by a Fever player in a game this season.

Jantel Lavender also added a career-high six assists. Indiana used the fifth different starting lineup this year as rookie center Bernadett Határ was inserted as a starter for the first time in her career after Jessica Breland was ruled out of Thursday’s game with a right knee injury.

Chelsey Perry came off the bench for the first time since being signed by the Fever on Monday to finish with four points. Rookie guard Aaliyah Wilson also made her first field goal of her career on Thursday night.

For Connecticut, All-Star forward Brionna Jones added a career-high 34 points on 14-of-19 shooting and seven rebound.

