Indiana Fever break losing streak and get a win against Connecticut Sun

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: Kysre Gondrezick #4 of the Indiana Fever runs out before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The Indiana Fever snapped a 12-game losing streak on Saturday with a 73-67 win against the Connecticut Sun.

Danielle Robinson played the entire second half and scored 14 of her game-high 19 points in the final 20 minutes of regulation. Robinson’s 19 points also tied a season high for her.

The 10th year guard was able to find Teaira McCowan in the lane for a pivotal hook shot with 25.5 seconds remaining to extend Indiana’s lead to 71-67 before securing the win.

Kelsey Mitchell also added 10 of her 14 points in the second half for Indiana. In the first half, Mitchell passed Shavonte Zellous for seventh all-time in franchise scoring.

Offensively, the Fever turned the ball over only seven times on Saturday against one of the best defensive teams in the WNBA, which is the fewest turnovers the Fever recorded in a game this season. The Fever defense stifled the Sun all day as Indiana held Connecticut to its second lowest scoring total of the season and the second lowest shooting percentage at 35.8 percent on 24-of-67 shooting.

Connecticut never led the game in the fourth quarter as Indiana held the Sun to shooting 29 percent in the final 10 minutes.

The Indiana frontcourt held the Connecticut All-Star trio of DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones and Jonquel Jones to only 43 combined points after surrendering 67 points to the starting Sun frontcourt.

McCowan battled the trio all game and recorded her 23rd career double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. It was also her seventh double-double of the season.

Bernadett Hatar earned her second consecutive start against the Sun and tied a career-high with five rebounds in the first half.

For the Sun, Natisha Hiedeman made all of Connecticut’s 3-point field goals and finished with 12 points.

