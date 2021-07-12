Prince George went through a full range of emotions during the Euro 2021 final

Prince George with his mom and dad at the Euro 2021 final.

Fans around the world had a great time watching the Euro 2021 final match between England and Italy, but no one went through a bigger range of emotions than Prince George.

Obviously, the young prince was cheering on his home country, and when England scored in the second minute of the match, Prince George was filled with so much excitement.

Prince George having the time of his life. pic.twitter.com/JtukgtRQ63 — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) July 11, 2021

After England scored its first goal, people on the internet could not get over Prince George’s celebration.

People absolutely loved to see his genuine excitement and happiness that his team was winning.

Big fan of Prince George's enthusiasm pic.twitter.com/62zYsvTYbg — Jono (@jonoread) July 11, 2021

Things you love to see Prince George #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/t0gyiTKtgf — The Duke of Shangaan (@SirTsonga) July 11, 2021

That footage of Prince George celebrating with his mum and dad was perfect. — Neil Oliver (@thecoastguy) July 11, 2021

Prince George is so happy 😍🎉 pic.twitter.com/mgYiQH9xqF — The Cambridges (@cambridgecrown) July 11, 2021

If you ended up watching the game, you know that -- spoiler alert! -- Prince George’s excitement slowly turned into stress and sadness.

The game went into extra time, which then went into penalty kicks. Sadly for England fans, Italy came out on top in the penalties when the team’s goalkeeper made some incredible saves.

The entire country seemed sad about the outcome, including Prince George.

Just look at how bummed he was!

Prince George about to jump ship with uncle Harry pic.twitter.com/PhbCL2LERL — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) July 11, 2021

The sadness on Prince George’s face represents all of England: pic.twitter.com/zkUiHL0i3A — Brittani Barger (@bbargerRC) July 11, 2021

Cheer up, Prince George. There is always the World Cup next summer!