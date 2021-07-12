WNBA All-Star Game: Chicago Sky’s Allie Quigley named to 3-point contest

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 15: Allie Quigley #14 of the Chicago Sky dribbles the ball against the Washington Mystics during the first half at Entertainment & Sports Arena on May 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley has been selected to participate in the WNBA 3-Point Contest during halftime of the AT&T WNBA All-Star 2021 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Quigley will be making her fourth-career appearance in the 3-Point Contest, having won the event at the 2018 All-Star Game in Minneapolis and the 2017 All-Star Game in Seattle.

She also participated in the 3-Point Contest in 2019.

“I’m so excited to be part of this year’s 3-Point Contest at the All-Star Game,” Quigley said, according to a team press release. “Vegas does such a good job of hosting and putting on such a great event for our fans.”

In her 13th season, Quigley is averaging almost two 3-pointers made per game and is connecting on 39 percent of her attempts.

She’s second on the Chicago Sky with 20 threes made this season while averaging 11 points per game.

Ad

For her career, Quigley is shooting 39 percent from behind the arc and has made 426 threes.

First-time participants Jonquel Jones of the Connecticut Sun, Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm and Sami Whitcomb of the New York Liberty will go up against Quigley in this year’s competition.

“I’m just so happy,” Quigley said. “It’s always a great time to get the family together and this year, it’s going to be even more special to be able to be there to cheer on Courtney Vandersloot, Candace Parker and Kahleah Copper in the All-Star Game.”

You can catch the action on July 14 on ESPN.

For more WNBA coverage, click here.