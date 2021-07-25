ROC, China, start strong in women's gymnastics qualification

Xijing Tang of Team China competes on uneven bars during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

After two subdivisions of the women's gymnastics qualification, ROC and China - 2016's silver and bronze medalists, respectively - lead the pack.

ROC sits at the top of the standings with a score of 171.629 following impressive performances on vault, uneven bars, and floor exercise. The Russians currently lead the field in all three categories, and they sit just behind China in balance beam.

Currently, just five teams have taken the floor: ROC and China, along with Great Britain, Italy and Japan. The final three subdivisions will see several more nations - including the United States, Romania, and Spain, along with individual gymnasts from a number of nations - introduced, with the eight highest scoring teams advancing to the final.

The United States, who enter as the favorite, will take the floor in Subdivision 3.