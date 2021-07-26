Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

Jorge Campillo to replace Jon Rahm for Spain at Tokyo Olympics

Ryan Quigley

NBC Sports

Tags: Olympics, NBC Olympics
Jorge Campillo will replace Jon Rahm for Spain at the Tokyo Olympics.
Spain initially did not intend to replace Jon Rahm after he tested positive for COVID-19, keeping him out of the Tokyo Olympics, but there's been a change of plans.

The International Golf Federation announced Monday that Jorge Campillo will be filling in for Rahm when the men's Olympic golf tournament begins Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Campillo, 35, will be making his Olympic debut and will join Adri Arnaus as the only two men's golfers representing Spain in Tokyo. Two women's golfers — Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz — will also be representing Spain when the women's tournament kicks off.

Campillo is currently the 199th-ranked men's golfer on the planet, per the World Golf Ranking.

