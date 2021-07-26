U.S. women’s 3x3 basketball undefeated, punch ticket to Olympic semifinals

Chiara Consolini (4), of Italy, shoots under pressure from Stefanie Dolson (13), of the United States during a women's 3-on-3 basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The U.S. women’s 3x3 basketball team has not lost a game since in their their first Olympics.

After the team picked up an impressive win against China’s 3x3 team, the squad is now undefeated and represents the only U.S. team without a loss.

Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces helped the squad pick up their sixth win with a game winning shot. Plum had 10 points, 3 rebounds and shot 5/8 from the 1 point line.

The win also punched the ticket for the team to compete in the semifinals. To get those six wins the team had to go through France, Mongolia, Romania, Russian Olympic Committee, Italy and most recently China.

USA consists of four players from the WNBA: Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces, Allisha Gray of the Dallas Wings and Stefanie Dolson of the Chicago Sky.