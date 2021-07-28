Former President Barack Obama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner

FILE - Former U.S. President Barack Obama gesture as he attends the "values-based leadership" during a plenary session of the Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific, organized by the Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Dec. 13, 2019. Obamas memoir Dreams from My Father will be released in a young adult edition on October 5. Obama had yet to hold any political office when Dreams from My Father was released in 1995. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

The NBA announced that former President Barack Obama has joined NBA Africa as a strategic partner.

President Obama will help advance the league’s social responsibility efforts across the continent, including programs and partnerships that support greater gender equality and economic inclusion.

In this capacity, President Obama will have a minority equity stake in the new venture, which over time he intends to use to fund Obama Foundation youth and leadership programs across Africa.

NBA Africa conducts the league’s business in Africa, including the Basketball Africa League, which held its inaugural season in May featuring 12 of the top club teams from 12 African countries.

NBA Africa is focused on expanding the NBA’s presence in African markets and continuing to grow Africa’s basketball ecosystem through programs like the Jr. NBA, NBA Academy Africa and more.

Ad

In addition, NBA Africa has launched several social responsibility initiatives aimed at raising awareness of gender-based violence, supporting girls’ education, and improving the livelihoods of African youth and families.

“The NBA has always been a great ambassador for the United States and using the game to create deeper connections around the world, and in Africa, basketball has the power to promote opportunity, wellness, equality, and empowerment across the continent,” said President Barack Obama, according to the press release.

Strategic investors in NBA Africa include a consortium led by Babatunde “Tunde” Folawiyo, Chairman and CEO of Yinka Folawiyo Group, and Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation, led by Co-CEO Tope Lawani.

Additional investors in NBA Africa include NBA Legends Junior Bridgeman, Luol Deng, Grant Hill, Ian Mahinmi, Dikembe Mutombo and Joakim Noah.