Olympic Beach Volleyball Day 9: Bad day for Team USA

Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil of Team USA were upset by Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park.

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day's action.

TOUGH DAY FOR TEAM USA

MATCH STATS

Team USA's ninth-seeded Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil finally fell in their round of 16-match loss to Canada's tenth-seeded Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson, 24-22, 18-21, 15-13. The Americans were up a set and six points before their neighbors to the north turned the match around, with the third-set victory hinging on a controversial call.

MATCH STATS

Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena looked sharp and solid against highly-touted Qatari duo Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Younousse, winning the first set, but the 41-year-old duo ran out of gas. A hot streak midway through the second set put the Qataris in charge and that momentum carried into the third set. Ahmed and Cherif will meet the winner of a 4am EDT match between Italian duo Daniele Lupo and Paolo Nicolai and Poland's Grzegorz Fijalek and Michal Bryl.

INTERNATIONAL MEN'S MATCHES

Still to come...

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S MATCHES

MATCH STATS

Ana Patricia and Rebecca combined for 18 digs in a 2-0 defeat of China's Fan Wang and Xinya Xia. The 21-14 first set was on cruise control for the Brazilians, and they outlasted the desperation of their opponents in a 23-21 second set.

MATCH STATS

Latvia's Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka were just improbably tough in their upset of Russian Olympic Committee representatives Nadezda Makroguzova and Svetlana Kholomina. The Latvians frustrated with 25 digs and the match's only two aces in sandwiching 21-16 and 15-13 sets around a 21-17 ROC win in the second set.

MATCH STATS



Should Team USA's April Ross and Alix Klineman advance past Cuba on Monday, their opponent will be German pair Laura Ludwig and Margareta Kozuch.

The Germans got the job done against a tough opponent in Brazil's Agatha and Eduarda, 21-19, 19-21, 16-14.

MATCH STATS

An all-Swiss match-up was scrappy, fiery, and well-contested as Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre outlasted Nina Betschart and Tanja Huberli 21-12, 19-21, 23-21.

Fellow Swiss but also clearly rivals, the intensity was on full display in a match that went well beyond the minimum amount of third set points.